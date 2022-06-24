Man who killed Akron father, 22-month-old daughter sentenced to life in prison

AKRON, Ohio — Shawn Allen, 37, of Canton, was sentenced today for the murders of Horace Lee, 43, of Akron, and Lee's 22-month-old daughter.

Allen was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences plus three years. He will be eligible for parole after 63 years. A jury had recommended the sentencing earlier this month.

Allen was found guilty of three counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder and tampering with evidence on May 26.

He was on trial for the deaths of Lee and his daughter.

The father and daughter were killed on July 12, 2020, on Crouse Street in Akron.

According to authorities, Lee was pushing his child in a stroller on a sidewalk when they were both hit by Allen's vehicle.

Allen targeted Lee after an “altercation” outside of a nearby bar and intentionally ran Lee and his daughter over with his Cadillac Escalade, authorities said.

