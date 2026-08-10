2 Canton police officers take plea deals in connection with Frank Tyson’s death

CANTON, Ohio — Monday, the trial for two Canton police officers charged in connection with Frank Tyson's death was set to start with jury selection, but things changed at the last minute when the officers took plea deals.

The case has faced multiple delays since the officers, Camden Burch and Beau Schoenegge, were indicted on reckless homicide charges. Tyson died on April 18, 2024, while in police custody.

Burch pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree misdemeanor charge of failure to report a crime. It carries a maximum jail sentence of 30 days.

News 5 | Pool camera Camden Burch

Schoenegge pleaded guilty to a second-degree misdemeanor charge of dereliction of duty, which could carry a term of up to 90 days in jail.

News 5 | Pool camera Beau Schoenegge

“Today was the culmination of two years of work to get to this point and we are grateful the case is resolved," Schoenegge's attorney Don Malarcik said.

As part of the plea agreement, both officers will resign immediately from the Canton Police Department.

"When we all started, our family knew them guys wouldn’t do a day in jail. Not a day," Frank Tyson's brother, Darren Tyson, said.

The pair will be sentenced at a later date.

"What is now conclusively established is who the bad guys are; it’s not Frank Tyson," Tyson family attorney Bobby DiCello said.

Tyson's death

Canton Police say officers found a power pole in the roadway and Tyson’s empty vehicle nearby. Witnesses later directed officers to Tyson, who was across the street at the AMVETS lodge.

Body camera video shows a struggle between Tyson and officers, before he was eventually restrained on the ground.

At one point, the video shows one officer with a knee on Tyson’s back while he was handcuffed.

During the encounter, Tyson repeatedly said he could not breathe. Officers began CPR about seven minutes after Tyson was handcuffed and continued those efforts for roughly 10 minutes.

Tyson was later pronounced dead at the hospital. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide.

"I think what it does is both of these men went into the courtroom today, agreed to resign from the police dept and admitted that their conduct on that day was criminal," Special Prosecutor Ray Grogan said.

Grogan says the two men could potentially get jobs again as officers.

“I can tell you I don’t think they should I can tell you these two men particulary by virtue of their actions on April 18 should never be police officers," Grogan said.

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