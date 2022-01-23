Some Dominion Energy customers in Downtown Akron without power

AKRON, Ohio — Around 100 Dominion Energy customers, both residential and commercial, in Downtown Akron are without power Saturday night as temps are expected to drop in to single digits.

According to a Dominion Energy spokesperson, crews are working to restore service. The outage may last into Sunday.

No further information has been released.

