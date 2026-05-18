'Too reckless': Police searching for supects after dozens of shots fired at Canton park

The typically peaceful atmosphere of a Canton park was shattered over the weekend after dozens of shots were fired as people were trying to enjoy the warm weather.

On Sunday evening, Canton Police said three to four males began firing shots at Weis Park. Some of the bullets struck cars in the parking lot, shattering windows.

"That is pretty scary for families," park visitor Elizabeth Norcia said.

Officers recovered 28 shell casings from at least three guns. No one was injured in the shooting.

Canton Police Department

"How did anyone not get shot with that many bullets? Yeah, that's pretty crazy," Norcia said.

Police questioned and detained some people following the shooting, but no weapons were found, and no one was arrested.

"To know how dangerous a weapon is and someone is discharging them, and that's just too reckless. It makes no sense to me," park visitor Edward Bolden Sr. said.

Bolden, whose grandson uses the park to play tennis, said the thought of any one of those stray bullets possibly injuring or killing an innocent bystander is terrifying.

As detectives try to figure out who caused Sunday's chaos, Melissa Elliott, who lives nearby, hopes police step up their presence around the park.

"It's sad. Someone, I mean lots of people, could have been hurt yesterday. It's very sad," Elliott said.

While there are cameras in Weis Park, police said they are offline, and for now, they have no video of the shooting. They are asking for anyone with information to contact Canton Police at 330-649-5800.

"You have to hold them accountable, if you can find them, and try to figure out why they would do something like that," Norcia said.