Woman arrested for allegedly hiding Canton double homicide, arson suspect

A woman was arrested Monday night for allegedly hiding canton double homicide and arson suspect Melissa Terrell, 4.

According to court records, the 36-year-old woman allegedly drove around with Terrell and didn't notify police she was with her.

Third suspect arrested in Canton double homicide, arson case

RELATED: Third suspect arrested in Canton double homicide, arson case

She is set to appear in court August 19.

What happened?

Last week, two women died after a fire in the 700 block of Alan Page Drive SE. The victims had suffered gunshot wounds, police said.

Both women were found to have suffered severe burns and gunshot wounds, police said.

They have been identified as 42-year-old Katina Spells and 31-year-old Kourtni Yeager.

The women were transported to nearby hospitals, where they were both pronounced dead, police said.

News 5's Bob Jones spoke to Spells' mother and father. They remembered her as a caring mother of three, a hard-working manager at KFC, and a woman with many friends.

"She was loved by everybody. She had no enemies," her mother, Kathy Rohr Brown, said.

Her father, Scott Brown, added, "She had a good personality. She'd help anybody."

Spells' parents believe she was helping Yeager by giving her a ride to the Skyline Terrace Apartments. But authorities believe both of the women were shot and left inside one of the apartments, and then it was set on fire on Sunday morning.

Richard Spells, Katina's brother, is devastated by the loss of his sister.

"We called her Miss Lovely for a reason. This was my best friend, and they took my sister from me, and I am angry," he said.

The family reported her missing on Aug. 8.