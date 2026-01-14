Akron church with 103-year-old parish closes

AKRON, Ohio — A Catholic Parish in Akron that dates back more than 100 years marked its final mass at Immaculate Conception Church this past Sunday.

As Charles Wilson looked through photos of the church, he could not help but feel sentimental over a lifetime of memories and the reality that he will never attend another mass there.

"I was baptized there, first Eucharist there, confirmation there, married there," Wilson said.

In the city's Kenmore Neighborhood, the Immaculate Conception Church was a place of worship for many and had a parish that dates back 103 years.

Like Wilson, Kelly Shankland and her mother, Rose Arp, also have a long history at Immaculate Conception.

"It's just really sad. It's just heartbreaking. You feel like you're losing a member of your family," Shankland said.

While Shankland and Arp have not attended the church in several years, Arp recalls precious moments from over 40 years that they were active members.

"It was part of our lives, my dad and mom, it was like their second home," Arp said. "My mom planted flowers and took care of them."

The Diocese of Cleveland said in a statement that Immaculate Conception has been operating at a deficit for the past several years, with low attendance and little sacramental activity. As a result, the diocese is reviewing options for the parish's future.

Catholic Charities will maintain some of the parish's programs and services; Wilson said this includes the Kenmore Free Store, which helps families in need.

"They provide food, clothing, essentials, everyday things you need," Wilson said.

Still, the loss of the church hits hard.

Parishioners feared this day would come with families moving away and others not returning after the COVID-19 pandemic. The church previously had hundreds in attendance and, in recent years, has decreased to 20 to 30 people.