Akron man sentenced to life in prison for shooting death of 20-year-old woman in 2020

A 28-year-old Akron man, Jaleel Sojouner, is serving a life sentence for the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman in 2020, according to the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office.

On June 3, 2020, Janine Surgen was shot and killed while she was walking along 27th Street in Akron, the prosecutor’s office said.

A security camera at a nearby home caught the shooting, and about 15 minutes after, officers pulled over a car driven by Sojouner. The prosecutor’s office said two juveniles were also in the vehicle.

Sojouner pleaded guilty to aggravated murder with a gun specification and will be eligible for parole after 18 years, the prosecutor’s office said.

It was determined that 20-year-old Calvin Thompson, who was a minor at the time, was the one that shot Surgen. The prosecutor’s office said Thompson is serving a life sentence after pleading guilty in June 2023.

The third person in the car was 17 years old at the time of the shooting and admitted to a charge of having a weapon under disability in Juvenile Court, the prosecutor’s office said. The teen has not been sentenced yet.