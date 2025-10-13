Akron woman seeking justice 5 months after her son's murder in Akron's Merriman Valley

AKRON, Ohio — LaDora Tyler keeps the memory of her son, Diamond Fisk Jr., alive through a collage of pictures of him in her living room.

"No mother, no mother should ever have to experience what I'm experiencing," Tyler said.

Nearly five months after the tragic death of Fisk, 23, of Akron, Tyler still can't believe her eldest child is gone and that no one has been charged with his murder.

"Nobody held accountable— when you walk out the door— like here I am in this world with these people that took my person," Tyler said.

Fisk was killed on May 18, 2025, in Akron's Merriman Valley.

Police said there was a fight at Empire Lounge, and it spilled over to a McDonald's parking lot. At least two people exchanged gunfire.

Police believe Fisk was an innocent person— caught in the crossfire— when he was shot and killed.

Fisk graduated from Akron Ellet High School and the Kent State Stark campus. He had just accepted a job as a truck driver in Tennessee. Tyler said her son went to Empire Lounge to celebrate his upcoming career move.

"He was a really, really loving, genuine young man, worked hard and that's all he did was care about his family and friends," Tyler said.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 12, there was more trouble at Empire Lounge. Several residents who heard gunfire called 911.

"I just heard a whole bunch of gunshots," one caller said.

"The vicinity of that area has a lot of gunshots ringing out in that general vicinity," another called stated.

Akron police said a large crowd gathered outside the nightclub, and a fight started.

Lt. Michael Murphy said two people started firing shots, and a 24-year-old woman walking to her car was struck in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General. Murphy said her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Other shots struck the Happy Tails Thrift Shop building and a tent outside the business.

Murphy said there have been other shots fired and fight calls to the club this year, which is raising concern among city officials.

"It's concerning for us. We've had a number of incidents at this location. We've worked with the bar owner, working with our city council and some other people from the mayor's office really to try to combat issues that were transpiring there," Murphy said.

New 5 reached out to a number provided by police for the owner of Empire Lounge. The call had not been returned as of Monday evening.

A reward, up to $2,000 has been issued for information that solves Fisk's murder.

News 5 Cleveland

Tyler is urging people who know the truth to come forward.

"Do the right thing," she said. "Think about the families that's affected, a lot of us mother are grieving."

Anyone with information is asked to call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.