Akron Zoo closed early Thursday as precaution due to poor air quality

With Northeast Ohio feeling the effects of wildfire smoke from fires in Canada and Minnesota, leaders at the Akron Zoo decided to close at 1 p.m. Thursday as a safety precaution for the animals, staff and visitors.

Officials said guests who already purchased tickets should contact the zoo for a refund.

Brenna Erjavec is the Akron Zoo’s senior manager of safety and security. She said some animals had to be moved off exhibit and indoors as a precaution, including Tai Lung, a snow leopard who’s up there in age.

She said health advice for people often translates to animals.

“So, if they have any pre-existing health conditions, if they are more prone to getting upper respiratory infections, if they have any other kind of respiratory stuff, or if they're geriatric or very young, we made the decision to pull some animals inside," Erjavec said.

Some of the other animals brought inside included penguins and the family of white-cheeked gibbons, which includes Leuco, who recently turned 1 year old.

Erjavec said wildfires in 2023 affected operations in terms of bringing animals indoors, but they weren’t forced to close.

The zoo said a final decision regarding whether to open Friday will be made Friday morning.

“Obviously we don't want to take any risks or gamble with our animals' health,” Erjavec said.

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo remained open Thursday but said it made adjustments for campers to be indoors.

The Asian Lantern Festival continued as scheduled.