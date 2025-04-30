Appeal denied for 19-year-old convicted for 2022 crash that killed 2 in Strongsville

The Ohio Supreme Court denied an appeal for a 19-year-old woman who was found guilty of murder for purposely causing a car crash that killed her boyfriend and his friend in 2022.

The crash happened on July 31, 2022, just after 6 a.m. near Progress and Alameda drives in Strongsville. The occupants, Mackenzie Shirilla, Davion Flanagan, 19, and Dominic Russo, 20, had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Shirilla was flown to MetroHealth in Cleveland for treatment, while Flanagan and Russo were pronounced dead at the scene.

2 dead, 1 injured in car crash in Strongsville on Sunday morning

RELATED: Strongsville mourns loss of two teens

Court records show that Shirilla "did purposely cause the death" of the two teens by crashing the vehicle she was driving.

In November of 2022, Shirilla was arrested and charged with the following:



Four counts of murder

Four counts of felonious assault

Aggravated vehicular homicide

Drug possession

Possessing criminal tools

RELATED: 18-year-old woman arrested on Friday afternoon in connection with fatal Strongsville car accident in July

Shirilla was found guilty in 2023 and sentenced to a minimum of 15 years in prison for two concurrent life sentences.

Watch coverage of her sentencing:

Mackenzie Shirilla given 2 concurrent life sentences for crash that killed 2

RELATED: 19-year-old woman given 2 concurrent life sentences for fatal 2022 crash that killed 2