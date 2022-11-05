Are there downsides to daylight savings?

CLEVELAND — Child psychologist and sleep expert, Dr. Carolyn Levers-Landis, with University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital speaks to News 5's Homa Bash on the possible effects of daylight savings.

Watch the full story in the player above.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.