Arrests made after man found dead in burning car in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police announced Tuesday that two people have been arrested in connection with a body found in a burning car over the weekend.

According to police, Juan Alberto Burgos Delgado, 31, and Jose Javier Esquilin Rodriguez, 36, were arrested Monday.

On July 17, officers and Cleveland firefighters responded to the area of Train and Vega avenues for a report of a vehicle on fire.

After firefighters extinguished the flames, authorities discovered a man's body in the backseat of the vehicle.

Police said members of the Fire Arson Unit, Homicide Unit and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office all responded to the scene to investigate.

The victim was later identified as 31-year-old Adalberto Junior Ortiz Rojas.

RELATED: Man found dead in backseat of burning car in Ohio City; Cleveland police investigating

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.