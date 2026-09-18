Avon Lake works to build new brand identity to attract families, development

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Avon Lake is developing a new brand identity as the city looks to attract new families and development amid continued growth in Lorain County.

Communications and Technology Director Robert Rua said the effort goes beyond just a new logo.

"Certainly a logo is part of the overall initiative, but it's everything. It's the logos, the colors, the way we do signage in the city so people can find our buildings more easily. It's the way we communicate with our public, with the residents of the city; it's the way we communicate about ourselves to the outside world," Rua said.

An advisory group of business owners and others in the city is helping lead the project.

Results of a community survey are expected to be published next month. Saturday, Sept. 19 is the last chance for residents to fill out the survey, with an opportunity to do so at Avon Lake Big Trucks at the Avon Lake Safety Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

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