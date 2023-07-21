Bedford Police still searching for missing woman; boyfriend arrested

Bedford Police say they have arrested Michael Roarty-Nugent, the boyfriend of Breneisha Lightfoot, who was reported missing this week.

Police didn't say what specific charges he is facing. Lightfoot is currently still missing.

"We currently have a lot of new information and evidence to process. Due to the amount of information we are trying to confirm, we will not be answering any questions or making any other statements at this time," police said.

Lightfoot's family reached out to police on Tuesday, concerned because they had not heard from her, and it was unusual as her birthday was Wednesday, police said.

Officers went to her home for a welfare check, where they found "evidence indicating someone may have been seriously injured there," police said. Lightfoot's phone was later found in the yard of a home in Cleveland; it's unclear how it got there.

Police haven't released any additional details about the case.

Authorities ask that anyone with information about the case or who knows of Lightfoot's whereabouts contact detectives at 440-232-3408.

