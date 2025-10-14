Beloved Northeast Ohio attraction listed for sale

After 44 years in business, a nostalgic Northeast Ohio staple has been listed for sale.

Tim and Joanne Sorge, the owners of Swings-N-Things in Olmsted Township, announced their retirement Monday, marking the end of an era for the popular amusement park.

Established in 1982, Swings-N-Things became a beloved spot for Northeast Ohio families with its wide variety of activities such as miniature golf courses, go-kart tracks, bumper boats, a batting range, outdoor laser tag, paintball, a large indoor game room and a homemade ice cream shoppe.

The park even gained national recognition in 2023, when it was named “The Greatest Fun Park in the World” by the TV Show, “The World’s Greatest.”

The Sorges listed the property for sale with an investment banking firm, but still plan to run the park until a new owner is found. The park's management team also plans to stay on after it is sold.

“For 44 years we’ve been dedicated to making Swings-N-Things a special place for families right here in Northeast Ohio,” Tim Sorge said. “We have loved every minute, but it is time for us to retire and let the next generation continue the tradition. We know the right person or family is out there.”

Interested buyers can contact Alex Bilitstein with Finnea Investment Bankers at 248-792-3106 or abilitstein@finneagroup.com for more information and a tour of the property.