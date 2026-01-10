Berea man who killed teen almost 40 years ago dies in prison

A Berea man who killed a teenager almost 40 years ago has died in prison, according to the Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections.

The department confirmed the death of 55-year-old Warren Paxton Brown.

News 5 is working to learn more about the cause of his death.

Brown was 15-years-old when he killed 13-year-old Robyn Star Field in April of 1986. Field's body was found later found in the Mill Stream Reservation in Strongsville.

At his trial, prosecutors said Brown killed Field in retaliation for her ending their relationship. He was convicted and sentenced to life in prison, with the possibility of parole.

Field's loved ones successfully fought to keep Brown behind bars every time he was up for parole— most recently in 2023.

