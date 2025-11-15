Bernie Kosar gives health update, says doctors have slowed internal bleeding

Former Browns QB Bernie Kosar shared some good news about his health, as he continues his fight against liver disease.

Kosar has been going through treatment for internal bleeding, and Saturday morning, he said doctors have been able to slow down the bleeding.

However, he will still need a liver transplant.

Kosar has gone through multiple surgeries this past week, as he awaits the liver transplant, after the previous donor liver became infected.

Despite the medical challenges he's faced, he says he's in good spirits, remembering advice from his former football coaches.

"They used to say, how you do little things is how you do all things," Kosar said. "And each day when you wake up, you never stay the same; you get better or worse. That amazing foundational advice couldn't be any truer today, as I wake up early and I make the conscious decision each and every day to be better."

Earlier this week, Kosar posted a video to Facebook, asking for prayers and support with the stress he's been under.

Kosar said he is grateful to receive a liver transplant, and asks for financial support on ShopKosar.com to help others "who are in tragically way more challenging situations" than him.