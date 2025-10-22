Bibb, Ronayne ask Congress members for help with potentially closing Burke Lakefront Airport

CLEVELAND — Cuyahoga County officials sent a letter to Congress members on Wednesday asking for assistance with closing the Burke Lakefront Airport.

The letter, which was sent to Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, Senator Bernie Moreno, Senator Jon Husted and Representative Shontel Brown, was sent from Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and County Executive Chris Ronayne.

Bibb and Ronayne stated in the letter that they aim to repurpose the 450-acre waterfront site for public use and to create jobs.

"This is a once-in-a-century opportunity for Ohio," the letter said. "We have a historic opportunity to assemble a continuous downtown waterfront that can accelerate the promise of unobstructed shoreline access, economic vitality, and world-class design."

In the letter, they said the benefits of keeping Burke Airport open no longer outweigh the benefits of repurposing the area.

In order to close the airport, the city will need to comply with FAA regulations, including an environmental review, resolution of grant assurances and planning to accommodate necessary aeronautical activity elsewhere.

While the closure will need this FAA partnership, Bibb and Ronayne said they believe Congressional approval will accelerate the timeline.

"Federal legislation affirming the right to close Burke Lakefront Airport would send a strong signal of unified support and demonstrate alignment in unlocking this extraordinary asset for the benefit of the region," the letter states.

Read the full letter below:



The city has been considering closing the airport for some time, following Bibb's commissioning of two studies on the potential impact on the region.

Lawmakers respond:

Sen. John Husted's office released a statement to News 5 Wednesday afternoon:

Senator Husted’s office received the letter today. Our team is reviewing the letter and looks forward to working with the city and county on this effort. Husted's office

Brown released the following statement regarding the letter:

“I strongly support closing Burke Lakefront Airport and reconnecting Clevelanders to our lakefront. Mayor Bibb, County Executive Ronayne, and I all agree that this valuable stretch of shoreline has been walled off from the community for far too long. It’s time to reclaim it, opening public access and building on the exciting progress already happening along the downtown lakefront.



“I’m exploring all available pathways, including federal legislation to expedite the release of the airfield. I look forward to continuing to work with our local leaders, senators, and federal partners to deliver a responsible, coordinated solution that creates lasting economic and community benefits.



“Reclaiming Burke is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to return the lakefront to the people, grow our economy, and help define Cleveland’s future for generations to come.”

