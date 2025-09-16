Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Biker hit, killed by car in Cleveland

Cleveland EMS responded to the area of East 126th Street and Kinsman Road where they pronounced a 51-year-old woman dead on the scene.
Biker hit, killed by car in Cleveland
Biker Killed
Posted

CLEVELAND — A 51-year-old woman is dead after a car hit her while riding her bike, according to Cleveland EMS.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. at East 128th Street and Kinsman Road.

The images from the scene are tough to look at. Car parts littered the street.

The vehicle involved is destroyed, with the front windshield shattered and the front hood smashed in.

A smashed-up bike and shoes also lay in the middle of the street.

News 5 has learned that the driver involved in this crash was not injured. No word yet on any possible charges stemming from the crash.

News 5 has reached out to Cleveland Police for more details and is waiting to hear back.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.