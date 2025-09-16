Biker hit, killed by car in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A 51-year-old woman is dead after a car hit her while riding her bike, according to Cleveland EMS.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. at East 128th Street and Kinsman Road.

The images from the scene are tough to look at. Car parts littered the street.

The vehicle involved is destroyed, with the front windshield shattered and the front hood smashed in.

A smashed-up bike and shoes also lay in the middle of the street.

News 5 has learned that the driver involved in this crash was not injured. No word yet on any possible charges stemming from the crash.

News 5 has reached out to Cleveland Police for more details and is waiting to hear back.