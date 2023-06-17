Blanche is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet Blanche:

Blanche is a 4-year-old Cane Corso Mix who came to the APL with 10 1-month-old puppies. She was thin, tired and had two cherry eyes. But, despite all the negative, the most noticeable feature about this big beautiful gal is her charming personality! This big sweet lady has such a loving nature for all humans and dogs that she has met. She enjoys a good snuggle with her person and can even be a little demanding for pets. But what I love most about her is her carefree goofy spirit! This girl loves to play, and I promise you will be entertained watching this massive body bound around the yard/house as if she were a puppy herself. She’s great in the car, great in the crate, and an easy walking companion! This girl is the whole package and is going to make some family very, very happy! Cleveland APL

Now is a good time to visit your local shelter. As adoptions decrease, there are a lot of furry friends looking for a good home.

Cleveland APL

Find out more about Blanche and the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.

