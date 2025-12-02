Blue Angels pilots come to town for Cleveland Air Show prep

The Cleveland Air Show is a few months behind us, but the pilots who come to town are already planning for the next show.

On Monday, two members of the Navy's Blue Angels were in town to prep for the 2026 air show. They're a part of an elite flying squadron making advanced visits as they prepare for air shows nationwide, and there's a lot to consider before the event unfolds.

"We're taking a look at where our aircraft are gonna be parked," LCRD Lilly Montana said. "We're bringing 7 F-18s, potentially one C-130J, we've gotta look at ramp space, look at the air show layout, ensure where the crowd line is gonna be, look at where the FAA restrictions are gonna place us, and all the minutiae that goes into putting on a good show."

The pilots also did a flyover in their F/A-18 Super Hornet Aircraft before landing at Burke Lakefront Airport.

The Cleveland Air Show is Labor Day weekend.