Body cam released 6 months after deadly block party shooting shows mass hysteria

CLEVELAND — Months after News 5 requested body camera video, we are finally getting eyes on the footage that shows the chaos that unfolded on Luther Avenue last summer, where a deadly shooting took place during a block party.

On June 16, 2025, 27-year-old DeAndre Houston was killed in the shooting.

Two other men, a woman, and two teenagers were wounded.

The video shows Cleveland police arriving on scene just after midnight, with people flagging them down and yelling for a tourniquet.

Some people had to be pulled away from the victims, while others wouldn’t leave their loved ones.

You also see officers scrambling in every direction, trying to get medical kits and EMS to the victims.

Police Chief Annie Todd said at a news conference that there was no permit for the party and no 911 calls before a fight broke out and the gunfire.

“It was pretty much ambush shots fired from left right, perpendicular like everywhere,” Dion Barksdale said.

Barksdale spoke with News 5 Investigators hours after the shooting.

“If I had my gun on me, I would have been shooting too. It was fight or flight,” Barksdale said.

Barksdale said he was grazed by a bullet, but took his shirt off to help a woman who was bleeding.

Police said a dog was also shot and killed by a gunman running away from the scene.

More than 100 people partied in the street that night. So, what did they see before the police got there?

Cleveland police point out that they dealt with a large crime scene with dozens of witnesses and victims and tons of evidence.

Police want to hear from you. If you can help detectives figure this out, you are asked to call the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5464.