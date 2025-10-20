Body camera video released after woman died in Cuyahoga County custody 5 months ago

CLEVELAND — Body camera video of a 39-year-old woman who died in jail custody in May was released on Monday.

Tasha Grant was being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail on vandalism and aggravated menacing charges. Records showed she was taken to MetroHealth Hospital on May 2 for chest pains, where three days later, she became agitated and had to be restrained.

Grant was a double leg amputee, and according to a hospital police report, she got out of bed and tried to leave her room.

She is heard on camera, upset and telling people not to touch her. Grant told an officer, "let's go," and made her way toward the bed.

Officers attempted to pick Grant up and put her on the bed. In the police report, officers wrote that medical staff then "medicated her in the arm."

Grant is heard saying "I can't breathe" as many as 10 times, and continues to refuse to get into bed.

Officers finally cuff her to the bed, and she seems to calm down.

That clip ended.

About 15 minutes later, another body camera clip begins with a frantic caregiver trying to perform CPR.

According to the autopsy, 13 minutes after the restraint, Grant went into cardiac arrest and died.

Her cause of death was listed as physical restraint in the setting of congestive heart failure.

In September, News 5's Scott Noll reported that Grant's death was ruled a homicide:

A special prosecutor has been appointed and will determine any criminal wrongdoing.