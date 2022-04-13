Body found at Lakeshore Park in Ashtabula Township

ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The body of a male, believed to be in his mid-30s, was found at Lakeshore Park in Ashtabula Township Wednesday around 1:30 p.m.

According to the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office, the man was "found deceased on the beach in the area of the former FirstEnergy plant on Lake Road."

The man has not been identified.

The Ashtabula County Coroner's Office will perform an autopsy.

No further information has been released. The matter remains under investigation.

