Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma home identified as missing man; suspect charged with murder

PARMA, Ohio — A has been charged for the death of 30-year-old Ryan Alan Krebs, a missing man whose body was found wrapped in plastic in the basement of Parma home last week.

The suspect, a 40-year-old man, has been charged with murder, according to Parma Municipal Court records. He is being held in lieu of a $1 million bond. His case has been bound over to Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas for consideration by a grand jury.

The man has been in police custody since he was arrested on Nov. 16 when police responded to a home in the 5200 block of West 26th Street for a domestic violence complaint.

Police didn't provide many details about that incident, but the man was taken into custody and a woman at the home was transported to a nearby hospital.

Later that day, a family member went to the home to gather some guns for safekeeping but made a grisly discovery, police said. A body, found wrapped in plastic, was located in the basement.

The family member called police, and authorities were sent to the home. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed human remains were found.

According to police, the medical examiner positively identified the body as 30-year-old Krebs. He had been shot multiple times. Krebs has been reported missing on Aug. 25. It's unclear how long Krebs has been dead.

City of Parma Police Department Ryan Alan Krebs, the missing man found dead earlier this month.

Police said they are investigating the relationship the man had to the suspect and the circumstances involving his disappearance and death.

