Boil advisory lifted in 9 east-side suburbs as crews repair water main break in Richmond Heights

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The boil advisory that was put in place on Tuesday for nine east side suburbs after a water main break in Richmond Heights was lifted on Wednesday afternoon after results showed no pathogens were present in any of the samples taken from the advisory area.

The boil advisory had been in place since Tuesday morning for Cleveland Water customers in parts of Highland Heights, Richmond Heights, Lyndhurst, South Euclid, Euclid, Mayfield, Mayfield Heights, University Heights, and Gates Mills, according to a news release from City of Cleveland officials.

At 3 p.m. Wednesday, Cleveland Water received results from water samples taken from 36 locations in the advisory area, which showed no pathogens present in any sample.

Officials said the water is safe to drink and use as normal, but customers may experience cloudy water caused by extra air in the distribution system and plumbing. Officials recommended flushing the system by running all cold water faucets, tubs and showers at the same time for five minutes to clear the cloudiness.

The boil advisory was issued Tuesday after a transmission line break on Highland Road near Catlin Road in Richmond Heights, which cause depressurization in several east side suburban communities. Water pressure was restored by about noon on Tuesday.

Highland Road remains closed between Catlin Drive and Trebisky Road while Cleveland Water crews continue to work to repair the water main.

The Cleveland Water Department said this particular water main was installed in 1957. Like highways connect to smaller roads, transmission mains move water from treatment plants and pump stations which connect to smaller distribution mains, meaning no homes or fire hydrants were directly connected to it.

The water main break and boil advisory forced at least seven schools in the area to close for the day, as they were without water.

