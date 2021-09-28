Boil Alert issued for parts of North Royalton due to water main break

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — North Royalton has issued a boil alert Tuesday due to a water main break on State Road south of Edgerton Road, according to North Royalton Fire Chief Robert Chegan.

The alert is in effect for the next 24 hours for neighborhoods southeast of North Royalton — east of Ridge Road and south of Edgerton Road.

Repairs on the water main are nearly complete, authorities said.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story listed the wrong city. The story has been updated to reflect the correct information.

