Brite Winter returns to Cleveland in Waterloo District

Cleveland's Brite Winter music and arts festival is returning for its 17th year this coming February, but this year, the festival has a new home.

The festival will take place on Feb. 21, 2026, in the city's Waterloo Arts District and will feature a blend of fire, music and creativity.

For nearly two decades, the outdoor festival has drawn thousands of people regardless of the weather.

Brite Winter has about five stages of local, regional and national acts during the festival and is free or low-cost to attendees.

This year, there will be six blocks full of arts and entertainment in the Waterloo District.

“Bringing a festival built on art, music and creativity to a neighborhood defined by those same strengths is a win for everyone,” said Jessica Pinsky, executive director of Praxis Fiber Workshop. “Waterloo gets to showcase its vibrant spirit, and thousands of festivalgoers will experience it firsthand.”

