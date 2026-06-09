Broadway Brewhouse repairs underway nearly 3 months after wind ripped the roof off

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — Wind estimated at around 90 mph tore off three-quarters of the roof of Broadway Brewhouse in downtown New Philadelphia in March, forcing the sports bar to shut down and leaving some of its 25 employees without their full income for months.

Nearly three months later, repairs to the damaged roof are now underway. Tarps and cones are in place on top of the building, which was constructed in the 1800s.

Fire Captain Jim Sholtz said the owners had to work with insurance and structural engineers on a plan to replace the roof and support outside walls that were also damaged.

News 5 Cleveland

"There's a lot of brickwork up there on the south part of the wall that was damaged and fell into the building," Sholtz said.

In March, owner Kristin Williams told News 5 that it was devastating to see the damage left behind by the fierce wind.

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"It just makes me want to get sick. It's just watching your business just blow off," Williams said.

Williams has been able to pay her employees during the shutdown, but bartenders and wait staff have been receiving much less without tips.

"I really can't wait to get my employees back up and running. They are our world to us. They're family. We know their children—and the stress that they've had on them," Williams said.

Witnesses at the scene in March were stunned as the roof came off the building.

"There it goes! Oh my God! Oh my God!" Rhegan Kohl said as she used her phone to record the roof blowing off.

Debbie Aubihl Knisely, who owns Alley Cats Marketplace across the street, said the community is relieved that no one was hurt and eager to see Broadway Brewhouse return.

"We're absolutely thrilled because it brings an energy back to the area, and of course, for tourists coming in, it brings more customers to Alley Cats Marketplace," Aubihl Knisely said.

Sholtz said the community has been vocal about its support for the business throughout the closure.

"There's a lot of people that have been talking on social media about they really want to see them open. It's really a popular place for this community to go to and people are excited for it to open again," Sholtz said.

Repairs to the roof are expected to last a couple more weeks. Williams has set a goal of reopening Broadway Brewhouse within a month.