Intense wind blows roof off of popular Tuscarawas County bar and restaurant

A Tuscarawas County bar and restaurant is left cleaning up the damage after its roof blew off during last Friday's wicked winds.

Cell phone video captured by an employee at an establishment across the street from Broadway Brewhouse showed the roof of the New Philadelphia staple blowing off.

"A little bit scared. I was very shocked," Rheagan Kohl said.

When Friday's fierce winds moved in, Kohl noticed the roof of Broadway Brewery lifting up and down. Right after she began recording, is when the roof blew off.

"I started recording and we seen the roof come up and I thought it would come back down and it ended up tearing off," Kohl said. "It was an 'Oh my God' moment."

About three-quarters of the roof, which is less than a year old, peeled away and folded on top of the three-story building. Some parts fell into an alley.

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"It makes me want to get sick. Just, watching your business just blow off," Broadway Brewhouse owner Kristina Williams said.

A chimney dropped to the second floor, but luckily, nothing landed on the first floor, where people were eating.

"We were very blessed that nobody got hurt," Williams said. "Everybody got out of there, and there were zero injuries, so we are really blessed."

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Friday's wind had a similar impact to Superior Clay, a 90-year-old company in Urichsville. The wind ripped off a large section of its roof, toppling it to the ground.

"We had sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph, and the gusts were getting upwards of close to 90 mph," New Philadelphia Fire Captain Jim Sholtz said.

According to Sholtz, at the height of the windstorm, crews were getting seven or eight damage calls at once, across the area.

At Tuscora Park, a shelter was twisted up by the wind and overturned.

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“The wind was just that bad," Sholtz said.

For Williams, it's now time to clean up the bar and restaurant that has been a city staple for 27 years.

"Seeing that happen, I knew my employees would be out of work for a while, so it really bothered me," Williams said.

She said she will rebuild and reopen, but is not sure when that will be.

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"You know, we’re working with insurance companies, and we have to make sure that structurally everything is safe, work with engineers and make sure everything is good to go," Williams said.