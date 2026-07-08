Brothers and sisters in blue helping Rittman heal from shooting tragedy

RITTMAN, Ohio — Police officers with the Cleveland and Parma motorcycle units rode into Rittman Wednesday with a message of love and support for their brothers and sisters in blue who are hurting.

Bob Jones | News 5 Cleveland

The ride was in honor of a fallen Rittman police officer, Sgt. Scott Ries, who was fatally shot in the line of duty on July 5.

Parma police officer Tom Kuchler said the motorcycle unit offered to take part in Ries' funeral on Friday.

"When you see the support coming from other departments, it definitely takes an edge off the pain."

The officers said they know the pain of losing a fellow officer who was killed while serving and protecting.

"It's absolutely horrific, and I can't even describe what they're going through in there," Kuchler said.

Their hearts also hurt for the other victims from the fatal tragedy: Christine McWilliams and her 13-year-old daughter McKinley.

Investigators said they were shot to death by McWilliams' ex-boyfriend, Brandon Fazekas. Ries came under fire and was killed after responding to a call for a break-in at McWilliams' home.

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The coroner said it appears Fazekas died by suicide.

"I don't think it will ever heal completely, but there's a way to turn the pain into something else," Dave Guthrie said.

Guthrie, the owner of Evolution Athletics and Coaching in Rittman, is also doing his part to help the city heal. He is helping organize a community cookout and bake sale on Sunday to raise money for those impacted by the tragedy.

While the memorials of balloons, flowers and messages — both at the police station and at McWilliams' home on Chippewa Trail — have spoken volumes of how much compassion is out there, Guthrie noticed something else: how quiet everything has been this week.

Bob Jones | News 5 Cleveland

"It's kind of hard to make a small town quieter, but I guess that's what this has really done," Guthrie said.

He didn't know the victims personally but said he routinely waved and said hello to Sgt. Ries, and the loss of a mother and her child hits him very hard.

"I have children who are the same age as well, and I can't even imagine," Guthrie said.

The other officers from all across Northeast Ohio will continue to be there when needed, reminding Rittman of the bond that brings them all together - especially during such a hard time.

"We just want to let them know we're a family, and we're there for them whatever they need. We're gonna do what we can to make sure that they get what they need from us," Kuchler said.

On top of the community cookout and bake sale on Sunday, there is a food truck event on Monday from 11 a.m to 6 p.m. at Fritz Park with the proceeds benefiting the victims' families.