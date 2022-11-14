Brunswick High School student killed during sale of a PlayStation 5, police confirm

WARREN, Ohio — There are now some answers about why a 16-year-old Brunswick High School student was in Warren Friday evening when he was killed.

According to Warren Police, Myezavier Cannady and two others drove to Warren to sell a PlayStation 5. It was during that meeting that police said he was shot and killed.

Police said it happened just before 6 p.m. Friday. A Warren Police Officer was working an extra detail in the Warren Heights area of the city when he heard gunshots and spotted a car.

“The car driving down the street pulled up to him, beeping the horn and flashing the lights at him. They notified him at that time someone in the car was shot,” said Captain Robert Massucci, Warren Police Department. The officer escorted the car to the hospital where Cannady died.

Police said there was a meeting set up on Ogden Street to sell the gaming system.

“They had set it up through a buy, sell app,” said Massucci.

Massucci said Cannady had given them the controllers but had not yet handed over the PlayStation. “After he exchanged the controllers, a gun was pointed at them. At that point, the driver took off. There were several shots fired after they took off and our victim was struck several times,” said Massucci.

Police have not made an arrest yet in this case but said they are following leads.

Police provided a reminder to be careful when selling anything to anyone you find on an app.

The Warren Police Department as well as other departments across the state, have set up safe zones for transactions.

“It’s set up outside the police department, it’s clearly marked,” Massucci said. Safe Zones set up outside police departments are usually well-lit, normally have people around, and most have cameras pointed at the area.

