Calling all pickle lovers! Cleveland Pickle Fest takes over downtown Saturday

Pickle Fest runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 20
CLEVELAND — Calling all pickle enthusiasts! Cleveland Pickle Fest is returning Downtown on Saturday.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., you can enjoy vendors serving up all kinds of pickle delicacies, live music, and activities for the family.

The event is dog-friendly, even featuring a pickle pup pageant starting at 2:30 p.m. There is also a pickle-eating contest for youth and adults beginning at 2 p.m.

All proceeds of the event benefit Greater Cleveland Volunteers.

Pickle Fest will take over Mall C downtown, on Lakeside Ave. There are plenty of garages nearby for parking, or you can take the RTA Red Line to the closest stop, Mall C, Lakeside Avenue and W. Mall Drive.

Grab tickets here.

