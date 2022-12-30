Can you set off fireworks in your city this New Years?

AKRON, Ohio — Ohio’s new fireworks law allows Ohioans to use fireworks from New Year’s Eve through New Year’s Day as well as on several other dates throughout the year. But cities across Northeast Ohio still ban setting fireworks off.

At Phantom Fireworks, they sell an assortment of fireworks to people all across the state.

“We've got everything from your fountains to firecrackers to noisemakers,” says James Buckholdt, store manager.

Their fireworks include QR codes that show you how they look and pamphlets on how to be safe. But before you go all out on your New Year’s art in the sky, make sure it’s allowed in your municipality.

“It is legal in the state on the 31st of this year and the first of next year to light off fireworks, but also your municipality may say no,” said Buckholdt.

Under Ohio law, fireworks are allowed New Years Eve from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. and New Year's Day from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. But, many cities have prohibited them, including the city of Cleveland, Akron, Mentor, Medina, Oberlin and more.

As of July, those that allow them include Bath, Copley, Boston Township and more. For a list from July of cities allowing and not allowing fireworks, click here. Of course, if you aren’t sure, contact your local officials.

Click Here to read the state fireworks legislation signed by Gov. Mike DeWine. He signed the bill allowing fireworks into law last November.

