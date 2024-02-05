Cause of death revealed for Mapleton High student who died at homecoming game

The Ashland County Coroner's Office has released the cause of death for 17-year-old Breanne McKean who died after collapsing on the field during Mapleton's homecoming game.

According to an autopsy, Bre died of Myocarditis (Rhino-/Enterovirus), which caused inflammation in her heart.

Many things can cause Myocarditis including viruses, gastrointestinal infections, bacteria, fungi, parasites, certain types of medication such as penicillin and anti-seizure medication, and carbon monoxide.

Bre died on Sept. 29, 2023, after collapsing on the field at Mapleton High School’s homecoming football game after being introduced as a member of the homecoming court.

Bre's father, Tim McKean, is Mapleton High School's athletic director. McKean said his daughter was "everything" to their family and the community.

The family soon learned how much she meant to the community as tributes poured in from Mapleton and beyond. T-shirts were printed, and yard signs went up, including a massive “Mapleton Strong” sign at the school created by a junior with his own sign business. Some friends even got tattoos, and the school’s athletic rivals wore Mapleton’s school colors in solidarity.

The response didn’t stop there — friends and acquaintances changed their Facebook profile pictures to honor Bre, and the hashtags #MapletonStrong and #LiveLikeBre were used in social posts remembering her.

“We knew she was special to us, but we didn’t know how she was perceived in the schools and in the community,” said Tim McKean. “But we have seen hundreds, if not thousands, of posts on Facebook and Instagram and heard so many stories that we didn’t know.”

More than 1,200 people attended Bre’s celebration of life service at Ashland University’s Niss Athletic Center.

Local businesses and individuals began collecting money for what would become the Bre McKean Memorial Scholarship, organized by the Ashland County Community Foundation.

Scholarships will be awarded to female student-athletes graduating from Mapleton High, beginning in Spring 2024, according to a news release from ACCF. The award amount will be $2,100 for each of the first five years, the amount a tribute to Bre’s athletic uniform number of 21. After five years, the award will be 4% of the fund total, ensuring the scholarship will continue in perpetuity to continue her legacy for years to come.

To “Live Like Bre,” a phrase coined by a neighbor and friend of hers, is also one of the scholarship criteria. The news release explains what “Living Like Bre” entails: “Live life by your own rules. Make people laugh. Never give up. Work hard, play hard. Speak your mind. Include everyone. Give respect, and earn respect. Always look for the positive.”

The McKean family has extended their gratitude to the community for the outpouring of support.

“It’s just been overwhelming. Everybody has been so kind and gracious,” Bre’s mother said. “I don’t even know the words to say to thank everyone, but I just want them to know we truly, truly appreciate everything.”

Donations can be made to the ACCF fund here, and applications for the scholarship can be made here.