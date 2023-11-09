Scholarship honoring Mapleton High student who died suddenly has raised over four times its goal so far

MAPLETON, Ohio — A community shocked by the sudden death of 17-year-old Mapleton High student Breanne McKean began fundraising for a scholarship fund in her honor, with the goal of $15,000. To date, more than $60,000 has been raised in her memory.

“It’s been overwhelming, but we’re just so proud of Bre for who she was,” said Bre’s mother, Michelle McKean.

Bre died on Sept. 29 after collapsing on the field at Mapleton High School’s homecoming football game after being introduced as a member of the homecoming court.

Bre's father, Tim McKean, is Mapleton High School's athletic director. McKean said his daughter was "everything" to their family and the community.

The family soon learned how much she meant to the community as tributes poured in from Mapleton and beyond. T-shirts were printed, and yard signs went up, including a massive “Mapleton Strong” sign at the school created by a junior with his own sign business. Some friends even got tattoos, and the school’s athletic rivals wore Mapleton’s school colors in solidarity.

News 5 An Ashland High School junior with his own sign business came to Mapleton High School to create a tribute of his own.

The response didn’t stop there — friends and acquaintances changed their Facebook profile pictures to honor Bre, and the hashtags #MapletonStrong and #LiveLikeBre were used in social posts remembering her.

“We knew she was special to us, but we didn’t know how she was perceived in the schools and in the community,” said Tim McKean. “But we have seen hundreds, if not thousands, of posts on Facebook and Instagram and heard so many stories that we didn’t know.”

More than 1,200 people attended Bre’s celebration of life service at Ashland University’s Niss Athletic Center.

Local businesses and individuals began collecting money for what would become the Bre McKean Memorial Scholarship, organized by the Ashland County Community Foundation.

“As soon as we added this fund to our online donation portal, gifts started pouring in from a diverse group of donors throughout Ashland County,” said Jim Cutright, president/CEO of ACCF. “We are honored to accept these donations and manage this fund in memory of Bre.”

With donations from over 200 individuals and groups ranging from $10 to $5,000, the scholarship fund has outraised its goal four-fold, now totaling $60,000 and counting.

“We want her to be remembered, and this will help someone,” Michelle McKean said. “Bre always tried to include and to help people, so this is a way for her to continue to do that.”

Scholarships will be awarded to female student-athletes graduating from Mapleton High, beginning in Spring 2024, according to a news release from ACCF. The award amount will be $2,100 for each of the first five years, the amount a tribute to Bre’s athletic uniform number of 21. After five years, the award will be 4% of the fund total, ensuring the scholarship will continue in perpetuity to continue her legacy for years to come.

To “Live Like Bre,” a phrase coined by a neighbor and friend of hers, is also one of the scholarship criteria. The news release explains what “Living Like Bre” entails: “Live life by your own rules. Make people laugh. Never give up. Work hard, play hard. Speak your mind. Include everyone. Give respect, and earn respect. Always look for the positive.”

The McKean family has extended their gratitude to the community for the outpouring of support.

“It’s just been overwhelming. Everybody has been so kind and gracious,” Bre’s mother said. “I don’t even know the words to say to thank everyone, but I just want them to know we truly, truly appreciate everything.”

Donations can be made to the ACCF fund here, and applications for the scholarship can be made here.