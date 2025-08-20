Changes coming to dangerous intersection in Geauga County

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation is making changes to the intersection of State Route 608 and Chardon Windsor Road in Claridon Township.

Chardon Fire said the intersection has been the site of numerous fatal accidents over the years. The latest crash happened just over the weekend.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident involved two vehicles. One person was killed and two others were taken to Geauga Hospital with injuries.

OSHP said the man killed was 46-year-old Donny Grigsby. His wife said he was a combat veteran from Afghanistan and Iraq and a father of five kids.

ODOT is saying it's time to make a change. They are converting the intersection into a four-way stop. Brent Kovacs with ODOT said they are also going to be putting out warning signs and digital message boards to bring attention to this new stop sign that drivers are going to see on Route 608.

"A big part about adding these new stop signs is gonna be about education," he said. "Motorists have been traveling this road for decades in one way without a stop sign. This new stop sign is the law and we have to inform motorists that you do need to stop. There is no exception."

ODOT said their engineers are still designing the plans for where to place all of these signs.

They are also conducting research to ensure they're placed in the proper location.

If everything stays on schedule, ODOT said the new four-way stop will be up in about three to four weeks.