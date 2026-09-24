Charges dropped against teen who allegedly shot and killed his brother in North Olmsted

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office and the defense attorney for an 18-year-old arrested last week for a deadly shooting involving his brother said on Wednesday that charges have been dropped.

The teen, Ameen Farraj, was arraigned in Rocky River Municipal Court last week for the Sept. 16 shooting of his brother, Abdullah Farraj, on Lucydale Avenue in North Olmsted.

WATCH OUR INITIAL COVERAGE OF THE SHOOTING:

18-year-old charged with murder after shooting his brother he says was attacking his mother

RELATED: 18-year-old charged with murder says his brother was attacking his mother

Last week, North Olmsted Police said Ameen Farraj shot his 22-year-old brother one time in the stomach and chest area. The older sibling later died at a nearby hospital.

On a 911 call, Farraj told the operator that he shot his brother and described the scene that unfolded.

"Someone just got shot. They were trying to attack somebody," Farraj added. "My brother was trying to attack my mother.”

In another 911 call, a girl who said she was Farraj's sister also described what led to the shooting.

"My brother hit my mom, and he got shot," adding that the younger brother was looking out for them. "He was protecting me and my mother and my cousin," the caller said.

Farraj was initially held on a $1 million bond, but with the charges being dropped, his attorney anticipates he will be released from jail.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office tells News 5 its Self Defense Committee reviewed the current evidence available and determined it would not have been able to meet the burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Ameen Farraj was not acting in self defense.