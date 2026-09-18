18-year-old charged with murder says his brother was attacking his mother

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — An 18-year-old was arraigned Thursday after being charged with murder for killing his 22-year-old brother during a domestic shooting in North Olmsted.

Ameen Farraj appeared in Rocky River Municipal Court, where his bond was set at $1 million, which the state recommended while his attorney argued the shooting was an act of self-defense.

The shooting happened Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. at a home on Lucydale Avenue. North Olmsted Police say Ameen shot his brother, Abdullah Farraj, one time in the stomach and chest area. Abdallah died from the gunshot wound at the hospital.

On a 911 call, Ameen told the operator that he shot his brother and described the scene that unfolded.

"Someone just got shot. They were trying to attack somebody," the Ameen added, "My brother was trying to attack my mother.”

In another 911 call, a girl who said she was Ameen’s sister also described what led to the shooting.

"My brother hit my mom, and he got shot," adding that Ameen was looking out for them. "He was protecting me and my mother and my cousin," the caller said.

Lieutenant Matt Beck, commander of the North Olmsted Police Department's Detective Bureau, said there were others in the home when the shooting occurred.

"There was some sort of domestic altercation between the deceased and the mother. There were approximately five other people total in the house at the time when this occurred, but only Abdallah was shot," Beck said.

Beck said Ameen was arrested when officers arrived on scene and the gun was retrieved.

"A shooter who was identified as 18-year-old Ameen Farraj was taken into custody, and his 22-year-old brother Abdullah Farraj had been shot in the stomach, chest area, and was at a transport hospital where he was pronounced deceased," Beck said.

Ameen's mother was also taken to the hospital following the incident. Beck said she was struck on the side of the face.

"As far as I know, she was held over the night in the hospital. I do not know yet if she's been released, but she was conscious and breathing upon our arrival, cooperative with us," Beck said.

At the arraignment, Ameen's attorney, Issa Elkhatib, pushed back against the $1 million bond request, arguing his client posed no threat.

"Mr. Farraj is no danger to the community. He has no criminal history whatsoever. Your Honor, this is a case strictly of self-defense," Elkhatib said.

Elkhatib argued that Ameen acted to protect himself and others in the home.

"This is a case had Mr. Farraj not acted quickly, swiftly, and intelligently, we could be talking about a murder of maybe multiple people in this case," Elkhatib said.

Ameen's family, including his mother, was present in court. Elkhatib described her condition to the judge.

"Your Honor, she is a person that just left the ICU with a possible brain bleed. She is a cancer patient. She is someone that's going through a lot and then was attacked by the decedent in this case," Elkhatib said.

The Magistrate Joseph Grandinetti set bond at $1 million. If released, Ameen would be required to wear a GPS monitor.

Nadeen Abusada is a Cuyahoga County and immigration reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Instagram NadeenAbusada or email her at Nadeen.Abusada@wews.com.