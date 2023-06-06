Charges signed for suspect allegedly involved in Kent vape shop robbery

Kent Police have signed charges and taken into custody a suspect involved in a robbery at a vape shop late last month, department officials said.

The 17-year-old suspect is connected with an armed robbery that took place at Flash Vapes in Kent on May 28.

Authorities said they followed leads and tips and went to a Brimfield Township home on June 1 to speak with the suspect, leading them to take him into custody.

The suspect allegedly entered the vape store, pointed a gun, demanded money and merchandise, and then fled the area on foot.

RELATED: Kent Police investigating armed robbery at Flash Vapes

Kent Police searching for robbery suspect

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.