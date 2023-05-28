Kent Police investigating armed robbery at Flash Vapes

Kent State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Saturday at Flash Vapes on E. Main Street, authorities said.

Around 7 p.m., an unknown male entered the store and demanded money and merchandise. The suspect then fled the area on foot and Kent Police were unable to locate him.

The description of the subject is similar to the suspect in the armed robbery that led Kent State to impose the shelter-in-place order Saturday.

Kent Police are asking the public for help identifying the suspect involved in the robbery. According to authorities, the suspect, pictured above, was wearing a mask and a black t-shirt with the word “cookies” printed on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police at 330-673-7732.

