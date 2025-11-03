City of Bay Village considering new e-bike legislation

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio — The City of Bay Village is considering new legislation Monday night surrounding the use of e-bikes in the city.

The legislation would address public safety issues relating to conflicts between pedestrians and fast-moving e-bikes and electric scooters on sidewalks.

"There were quite a few complaints about people out for a walk and all of a sudden, an e-bike comes up behind them doing 20 or 25 miles per hour," Ward One Councilman Gerald Horning said. "It really scares them."

The ordinance would prevent e-bike riders from having the motor engaged while on the sidewalk. E-bikes would also not be allowed to go faster than a walking speed on the sidewalk if pedestrians are present. E-bike riders must also yield to pedestrians and provide an audible signal from a reasonable distance when approaching and passing.

The ordinance also requires all e-bike riders under the age of 18 to wear a helmet. If using an e-bike on the street, all traffic laws must be obeyed.

The popularity of e-bikes has surged across the United States, especially with kids. Their popularity has caused discussions in cities across the country, and Bay Village is the latest Northeast Ohio community to create regulations.

"Thankfully, we haven't had any major incidents," Councilperson at Large Sara Brynes Meier said. "I know there have been across the country. We want to get ahead of that as much as possible."

The ordinance would also provide more educational resources in the community, especially in schools, on these motorized bikes.

The city council meeting is set for tonight at 7:30 p.m. at City Hall on Dover Center Road.