City, schools, leaders talk restructuring in CLE; community raises concerns

CLEVELAND — Thursday, a coalition of local pastors threw their support behind the CEO of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s plan to downsize the district.

Dr. Warren Morgan’s recommendations under the Building Brighter Futures initiative include reducing the number of high schools from 27 to 14 and the number of elementary schools from 61 to 45.

Dozens of schools, which include thousands of students, will merge into other buildings.

Morgan said the proposed changes will ensure resources are better used, giving all younger students access to enrichment courses like computer science, Algebra 1, foreign languages, and band.

He said every high schooler would have opportunities to take college credit courses and career pathways.

None of that is currently being offered districtwide.

“If you're in one of those impacted communities, 100% of those scholars will now have access to expanded or equal academic, extra curriculum and student support activities. 96% will be going to schools that are higher performing, that are either equal or greater star rating. Ninety-five percent of them will be going to equal or greater building condition buildings. That’s a promise we can’t deliver on right now,” Morgan said.

Pastors weigh in

At the news conference held at Mt. Sinai-Friendship United, the pastors said it’s time to make tough decisions to better support children across the city.

“Some will choose to fight it. Some will choose to be for it,” said Dr. C. Jay Matthews I of Mt. Sinai-Friendship United. “But while you're choosing whatever your side is, we choose to stand with our mayor, our CEO and our children.”

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb was in attendance and talked about the urgency of updating the quality of education students receive and protecting the district budget.

“Only 70 students right now are in Algebra One across CMSD before they go to high school. You would never see that in Shaker. We will never see that in Beachwood or Orange or any other suburban school district across the state,” Bibb said. “And so, we are going to control our destiny here in Cleveland.”

CMSD money challenges

CMSD could run out of money by 2028.

The district has said it needs to save $150 million over the next three years, and downsizing its footprint would save about $30 million a year.

"I know change is very hard in Cleveland, but our children are suffering as a result of us not having the political courage to make hard decisions about the future of this district,” Bibb said.

Bibb, fresh off an election win for a second term, said it’s going to take a campaign to convince families and the community why bold cuts are needed.

“Now we have to do the work to make sure they have what they need — our children have what they need to achieve their God-given potential,” Bibb said. “This will be a campaign to make the case to the residents and families of why this decision and investment is needed.”

“I'm excited about this season, and I believe that there are some fruitful things that’s going to occur as a result of this rigorous and hard work,” Rev. Ivory Jones III of Grace Missionary Baptist Church said.

Teachers union responds

The president of the Cleveland Teachers Union, Shari Obrenski, said more time is needed to thoroughly review the recommendations.

“I do think that there are — the goals of BBF are certainly ones that we should aspire to. It’s just going to take us a little time to figure out if what's been presented today will actually get us toward those goals,” Obrenski said Wednesday night after attending the board meeting when Morgan laid out his vision.

Safety concerns

One merger getting a lot of attention is Collinwood High School students going to Glenville.

Multiple families have told me they’re worried about violence. The teachers union shares the concern.

Cleveland community raises concerns with CMSD plan

"The district is going to have to have a very thoughtful plan as to how we would bring those two communities together,” Obrenski said.

I asked Bibb about keeping children safe. He said he and his team are coordinating with CMSD Police, city police, RTA, and other partners.

“And I'm confident, given the work that Dr. Morgan and his leadership team has conducted, that those things have been taken into consideration,” Bibb said. “And we'll be meeting with those families who have issues or concerns, as we contemplate this new plan for the district."

Board plans to vote Dec. 9

The Board of Education plans to vote on Morgan’s recommendations at its Dec. 9 business meeting.

“Is there any scenario where some parts of the plan are approved and others aren’t?” I asked Morgan.

“It is one recommendation, but it is a recommendation right now and so that’s a better question for the board,” Morgan said.

I followed up, asking, “So as you see it… you see this as one package?”

Morgan said, “It’s one recommendation."

Upcoming meetings and town halls

The chair of the Board of Education said there will be additional opportunities for public comment, with 20 speaker slots available at each of its next three meetings:



Nov. 19 at Max S. Hayes High School at 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 2 at the Arnold Pinkney East Professional Center at 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 9 at Max S. Hayes High School at 6:30 p.m.

Next week, Bibb is holding two town halls to discuss a variety of topics, including CMSD’s closure and merger plan. Morgan plans to attend, along with other members of the mayor’s cabinet.



Nov. 11 at Collinwood High School at 6 p.m.

Nov. 13 at Tremont Montessori School