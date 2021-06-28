Cleveland: 37 shootings reported in just the last week alone

CLEVELAND — The start of summer in Cleveland has been marred by gun violence and crime. During the past week, police responded to dozens of shootings and stabbings that resulted in dozens of people injured or killed.

Thirty-seven people were shot from Monday, June 21 to Sunday, June 27. Four of those incidents resulted in a homicide. Three stabbings were also reported.

Here is a breakdown of the shootings and stabbings that happened last week.

Monday - June 21

2:30 a.m.

A man was shot and killed in the 7200 block of Neville Avenue.

2:51 a.m.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the 600 block of East 127th Street.

4:18 p.m.

A 17-year-old male was stabbed in the 7900 block of Harvard Avenue.

7:29 p.m.

A 25-year-old woman was fatally shot in the 4300 block of East 116th Street.

Tuesday - June 22

4:53 p.m.

A 28-year-old man was shot multiple times in the 1500 block of West 116th Street.

11:48 p.m.

A 17-year-old male was shot near Rusk Court and S. Frontage Street.

Wednesday - June 23

1:41 a.m.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the 4000 block of Case Court.

5:19 a.m.

A 26-year-old security officer at was shot in the 7500 block of Garden Valley.

7:52 a.m.

A 30-year-old man was fatally shot in the 10400 block of Ignatius Avenue.

8:35 a.m.

A 41-year-old man was stabbed in the 2100 block of Ambleside Drive.

1:21 p.m.

A 35-year-old man was shot in the 19400 block of Mohawk Avenue.

2:15 p.m.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the 4600 block of East 174th Street.

9 p.m.

A 53-year-old man was shot near East 65th Street and Wade Park Avenue.

10:48 p.m.

Unknown age male shot in the 6300 block of Superior Avenue

Thursday - June 24

2:58 p.m.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the 1200 block of East 102nd Street.

4:06 p.m.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the 7500 block of Cornelia Avenue.

6:44 p.m.

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the 3600 block of East 131st Street.

6:57 p.m.

A 49-year-old woman was shot near East 55th Street and Dolloff Road

9:09 p.m.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the 17000 block of Euclid Avenue.

10:21 p.m.

A 45-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman were shot in the 8900 block of Fuller Avenue.

Unknown time

A 43-year-old man was shot in the 15200 block of Judson Drive.

Friday - June 25

12:53 a.m.

An 8-year-old was shot in a drive-by shooting at a family gathering in the 10900 block of Greenwich Avenue. A 36-year-old woman was also shot.

3:12 a.m.

A 32-year-old woman was shot in the 9500 block of Raymond Avenue.

7:17 p.m.

A 23-year-old man was shot near East 123rd Street and Kinsman Road.

Saturday - June 26

2 a.m.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the 1600 block of Columbus Road.

3:33 a.m.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the 3200 block of West Street.

3:35 a.m.

A 24-year-old woman was shot in the 3300 block of East 65th Street.

4:13 a.m.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the 4000 block of Lee Road.

2:36 p.m.

A 53-year-old man was fatally shot near East 125th Street and Superior Avenue.

2:48 p.m.

A 14-year-old male was shot in the 15500 block of Glencoe Avenue.

3:17 p.m.

A 40-year-old man was shot near East 79th Street and Euclid Avenue.

6 p.m.

A 17-year-old male was shot in the 13200 block of Shaker Boulevard.

Sunday - June 27

12:07 a.m.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the 15400 block of Calcutta Avenue.

12:34 a.m.

A 40-year-old man was shot near East 177th Street and Harvard Avenue.

1:46 a.m.

A 37-year-old man was shot in the 2100 block of East 39th Street.

2:22 a.m.

A 28-year-old man was shot near East 93rd Street and Marah Avenue.

2:36 a.m.

A 29-year-old man was shot near East 150th Street and St. Clair Avenue.

2:40 a.m. A 25-year-old man was shot in the 1500 block of Merwin Avenue.

3:38 a.m.

A 38-year-old man was stabbed near Daisy Avenue and West 25th Street.

4:05 a.m.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the 5300 block of Woodland Avenue.

