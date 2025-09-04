Cleveland Cavaliers unveil newly refurbished basketball court at Glenville High School

CLEVELAND — The athletic accomplishments of the Glenville High School Tarblooders are stuff of legend, especially in football and track, the trophy room overflowing. But the men's basketball team came into their own this year competing in their first ever state championship game.

Still, Head Coach Bryon Ottrix will tell you their home court, compared to the others they play in, leaves them a little envious.

"I tell people all the time man, here at Glenville we probably do more with less than anybody in the country," he said. "We walk into other people's facilities and we walk into other gyms and we see these nice things."

So, you can imagine his delight when he found out that the Cleveland Cavaliers had selected the school to receive a basketball court makeover, with the finished product completed in conjunction with SERVPRO, dedicated on Wednesday.

If winning is an attitude, Ottrix said the elevation of the playing surface here is a major attitude adjustment.

"It's like putting on a pair of new shoes right? You feel good. There's the old saying you look good, you feel good, you play good."

The court is actually a follow-through on a promise that the Cavaliers made before the incoming freshman at Glenville had even entered first grade.

"In 2017, we as an organization made a commitment to the City of Cleveland to do 20 courts," said Cavs Executive Vice President and Chief Equity Officer Kevin Clayton. "We have established that and this is the 20th court which we have done."

That promise was a compromise born out of the opposition to what was then known as the Q Transformation deal, in which the Cavs received public funding for the renovation of what is now Rocket Arena.

In the time since, we have highlighted the dedication of multiple courts throughout the city, including the first outdoor court transformation in Clark-Fulton in July.

Though they're now at 20 courts, the Cavs just partnered with SERVPRO on the Glenville court and at least four more. It's the Cavs connecting the game they play with its next generation of players and fans.

"The greatest satisfaction is seeing the reaction to the kids but its kids that maybe had never picked up a basketball because they didn't feel welcome, the court wasn't really conducive to them playing," Clayton said.

In March, Glenville almost became the first Cleveland public high school to win a state basketball championship since 1972.

For senior Arvell Nelson Jr., this court could be the difference.

"It gives us something to look forward to, coming in here," he said. "You know we come in here with a smile because we just happy to see the court. Definitely something to look forward to, I can't wait to play on it."

