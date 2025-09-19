Cleveland councilman says not much help available for struggling Carnegie Avenue businesses

CLEVELAND — Not much has changed along Cleveland's Carnegie Avenue.

Dump trucks and construction crews have created a maze of orange barrels along the street. Still, customers are making an effort to support their local businesses.

"This car wash right here has been our favorite car wash since I was 10-years old," Bee Clean Car Wash customer Furnell Mills said.

That loyalty means a lot to Lenny Weiss, the owner of Bee Clean Car Wash.

"There are people who live in this neighborhood that are second and third generations that are still coming here," Weiss said. "So, it's very important that I can service them."

That's been difficult for Weiss. He is one of several business owners along Carnegie Avenue who have expressed concern about the construction work happening along the road.

News 5's Caitlin Hunt has met with Weiss several times in the last six months.

The two last met in August, when Weiss expressed concerns about the lack of clear signage along the street.

Shortly after their last meeting, Hunt reached out to the Cleveland City Council President, Blaine Griffin, who is in charge of Ward Six. He said he was concerned about the legacy businesses that lined Carnegie Avenue.

"We have to do better and try to really be supportive in helping keep legacy businesses like this open," he said.

Griffin said he is working with the city's engineering department to bring clearer signage to the area, along with other adjustments.

He admits that there are not many resources, such as financial aid, available to help these struggling businesses.

"Quite frankly," he said. "You can't make a policy just to remedy one situation."

Hunt met with Weiss after her interview with Griffin. Weiss said he had yet to see the improved signage in the area. Weiss has also not heard from Griffin directly.

"This is something that really upsets me," Weiss said. "Because our customers are our constituents. They depend on him to take care of them, and so when we have a situation where we can't service them, they can't physically get into the building, we need help. I was really hoping to hear from him."

Weiss said business still hasn't improved and worries that he may not be able to hold out through the end of next year, when the city plans to complete phase two of the construction project.

"If it happens again," Weiss said. "I hope they think about us. It's more than just putting up signs and barrels and saying detour. Do the best you can."