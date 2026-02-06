Cleveland Division of Fire Awards Ceremony honors heroes

CLEVELAND — Cleveland’s City Hall Rotunda was filled with proud family members and friends Thursday morning, sitting alongside their loved ones in uniform, for the Department of Public Safety Division of Fire Awards Ceremony.

"Traditionally, firefighters have always downplayed their heroic actions by saying, ‘I was just doing my job,'" said Wayne Naida, acting chief for the Cleveland Division of Fire. "But we’re here today to let you know that doing your job has made a tremendous difference in somebody’s life."

From rescues high above the city to the waters of Lake Erie, dozens of firefighters were recognized Thursday for their heroics in 2025.

Citizens were also recognized, including Tyler Sowden.

In March, the 16-year-old grabbed a ladder and rescued a mother and her two children from their burning home on the city’s west side.

He was in class on Thursday.

"We’ll make sure he gets the award and hopefully see him (in) the fire academy in the near future," said Lt. Mike Norman, Cleveland Fire public information officer.

Nathan Rosado was also awarded for helping save a man he spotted struggling in the winter waters off the end of the East 9th Street Pier.

Two firefighters, Charles A O'Malley and Kevin F. Leahy, Jr., received the Florian Cross for their response to that same incident.

There were a number of meritorious service awards, including for Engine 1, the downtown paramedic pumper, who responded to a heart attack victim at a restaurant. That man, George Murphy, was there Thursday for the ceremony.

"They brought me back to life," said Murphy. "

He said it was surreal to be at today's awards ceremony.

"I consider them my heroes," said Murphy.

The Chief’s Award was the final recognition.

"On June 23rd at 4:15 in the afternoon there was a report of a building explosion with people trapped at 7055 Garden Valley Avenue," said Naida.

The Rainbow Terrace Apartment explosion and fire destroyed dozens of units, displaced more than 100 residents, and injured a number of people, including children.

Cordale Sheffield, 30, died after rescuing his two stepchildren from the flames.

Temperatures that day exceeded 90 degrees, adding to the difficult conditions, along with multiple elements firefighters had to consider- aside from battling flames.

"They were able to rescue five residents and the fire was contained to the building of origin," said Naida. "During the following days, Cleveland firefighters returned to the scene every day to help residents recover belongings and ensure the safety of citizens in adjacent buildings."

The program for Thursday's ceremony showed how massive the response was at Garden Valley; 27 units were listed beneath the award.

It took half of Cleveland’s fire suppression companies to handle the event, said Battalion Chief Brian Luther, Cleveland Fire Battalion 2.

"I accept this award on behalf of them," said Luther.

Luther was the first incident commander on scene that day. He said teamwork made for an efficient response.

He also gave credit to residents who sprang into action during the emergency.

"They did a terrific job and they definitely saved lives," he said. "So, I accept this award on behalf of them also."

It has been more than seven months, so I asked about the investigation into the Garden Valley explosion and whether fault or accountability has been determined.

The public information officer for Cleveland Fire said there are several parties involved, and it’s a challenging investigation as so many pieces from the natural gas pipes that were destroyed are being lab tested, which he said includes testing that happened just last week.

I also reached out to Richard A. Starr, Cleveland City councilman for Ward 5.

In an email Thursday, he said in part that the explosion remains an ongoing investigation led by the Cleveland Fire Department in coordination with state and federal partners, and that no new findings have been released publicly yet.

He said the building remains uninhabitable, and displaced residents have been receiving assistance from the city and partner agencies, including temporary housing and access to services.

He said his office remains in contact with the Bibb Administration to ensure residents continue to receive support and that accountability and safety remain the priorities moving forward.