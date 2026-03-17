Cleveland Heights approves Cumberland Pool Task Force

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Cleveland Heights is on its way to having a new pool, but before then, funding is needed, and a task force will be created.

Could Cleveland Heights get a new community pool?

RELATED: Could Cleveland Heights get a new community pool?

"We've continued to put band-aids on the pool, but at some point you really just need to rebuild the facility," Cleveland Heights Mayor Jim Petras said.

Before the most recent repairs, he said the pool was leaking roughly 13,000 gallons of water every day, adding that the chlorinated water has been contaminating a local watershed.

Prior to last year's opening day, repairs were not made in time, resulting in a two-week delay.

"We've been working really hard to put together a capital stack for this project. We've been working with our grants writer to identify opportunities at the state and federal levels, and most recently, we were just down in Columbus this week, meeting with representatives and senators so that we can make our case for state capital dollars," Petras said.

The deadline to apply for state capital budget funding was March 12.

On top of the search for funding, Cleveland Heights City Council unanimously passed legislation to create a task force of 13 residents who will be part of the renovation process.

"I think it’s a great way to engage this community in this really important project," Petras said Monday.

Councilman Craig Cobb said during Monday's meeting that more than 20 people have already applied to participate in the task force.

According to Cobb, the deadline to apply for consideration is March 18.

If you'd like to apply, CLICK HERE.