Could Cleveland Heights get a new community pool?

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — After the nearly 100-year-old Cumberland Pool has had some infrastructure issues, Cleveland Heights Mayor Jim Petras says it's time for an upgrade.

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Petras introduced a Resolution earlier this month that would allow him to explore all types of funding options to offset local costs surrounding the Cumberland Pool.

It passed.

"We've continued to put band-aids on the pool, but at some point you really just need to rebuild the facility," Petras said.

Before the most recent repairs, he said the pool was leaking roughly 13,000 gallons of water every day, adding that the chlorinated water has been contaminating a local watershed.

Prior to last year's opening day, repairs were not made in time, resulting in a two-week delay.

"We've been working really hard to put together a capital stack for this project. We've been working with our grants writer to identify opportunities at the state and federal levels, and most recently we were just down in Columbus this week meeting with representatives and senators so that we can make our case for state capital dollars," Petras said.

The deadline to apply for state capital budget funding was March 12.

Petras said on the city council's March 16 agenda, there will be a request to create a task force comprised of residents who will give suggestions for the future of the Cumberland Pool.

"Cumberland Pool has served us really well for 100 years and so we're really excited that we'll be able to bring residents together and build a pool that will hopefully last us for another 100 years," Petras told us. "Joining them will be a public pool expert who will help guide our conversations about what's feasible and to also make sure that we build a pool that truly is inclusive of everyone in Cleveland Heights. After that, we will start actually doing the design process."

If everything goes according to plan, Petras said shovels will be in the ground by the end of 2027.

There are some minor repairs to take care of until then, but Petras said the pool will open as scheduled this May and will remain intact through the end of the swim season in 2027.

Petras said the city will conduct a thorough review of the pool prior to this swim season to ensure everything is good to go.

"For the next two seasons, we will be continually assessing the pool to make sure that we are getting repairs done," he said.

I'll Follow Through.