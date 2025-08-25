Cleveland Heights group seeks city funding for immigrant legal defense

A Cleveland Heights group is seeking financial help from the city to cover the cost of legal counsel for detained immigrants.

Back in May, we reported that Cleveland Heights businesses came together to protect immigrants in their community.

This followed a raid at the restaurant Cilantro, where multiple individuals were detained.

News 5 is not showing the identity of a woman we interviewed at her request. She is an immigrant and a U.S. citizen, yet still lives in fear.

We’ll call her Alma.

“I want to say that all of us as immigrants right now feel very afraid,” said Alma.

What has helped ease her fears is a group called Cleveland Heights for Immigrant Rights.

“So we created the group after the raid on cilantro, a lot of people were activated in our community to take action,’ said Sheila Keller with Cleveland Heights for Immigrant Rights.

The group got more than 75 businesses to pledge support for immigrants in the community and has held multiple “Know Your Rights” presentations. But now, they’re asking for help from city council.

“We're proposing a two-year pilot program for the city of Cleveland Heights for roughly $200,000 that the city would provide. That's money they have, and we believe they can afford,” said Keller.

On Monday, multiple people spoke in support of the fund during the public comment portion of the city council meeting.

News 5 spoke to Councilman Anthony Mattox, who supports the concept of a legal defense fund for immigrants facing deportation, but says he wants to work with fellow council members and the community to form a clear plan.

“My next step is to create a work session, along with Councilwoman Larson, bring in organizations so that we can really break down and get an understanding of what this would look like for possible cost with the city,” said Councilman Madox.

As for Alma, she hopes no immigrant has to live in fear.

“I feel like people are waking up and they're getting involved in the community,” Alma continued, “I want to say to our community that we're not alone.”

Below, you can find the group’s full proposal. They told News 5 they are starting with Section One: legal counsel for immigrants.